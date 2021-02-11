Dale Steyn has a humble reaction on comparison with James Anderson

South African pace bowling legend Dale Steyn hailed England fast bowler James Anderson’s greatness and longevity, responding to a comparison between the two.

At 38, James Anderson played a stellar role in England’s victory against India in the first Test in Chennai. He claimed three big wickets on Day 5, including two in one over.

A Twitter post put out the bowling performances of the two legends in Asia. Playing down the comparison, Dale Steyn replied:

“The only comparison required is that Jimmy is still going and I’m watching from my 20/20 sofa. He’s a legend and seems to be getting better with age.”

He’s a legend and seems to be getting better with age 🍷 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) February 10, 2021

The comparative analysis shows that James Anderson has 71 wickets in Asia at an average of 27.94 while Steyn has 92 at an average of 24.11.

Overall, James Anderson has featured in 158 Tests and has 611 wickets to his name at an average of 26.49. Steyn, on the other hand, ended his Test career with 439 wickets in 93 Tests at an average of 22.95. He announced his retirement from the longer format of the game in August 2019.

No certainty of James Anderson playing 2nd Test against India

Despite his splendid bowling effort in the first Test in Chennai, there is no guarantee of James Anderson turning up for the second Test. With England’s rotation policy in effect, the 38-year-old could be rested.

Admitting that he is unsure of whether he will play in the upcoming Test against India, James Anderson was quoted as saying in an AFP report:

"When a batsman gets in rhythm and form, they want to keep batting and keep that rhythm going, and it's the same for a bowler. You want to keep that going, if possible, but I'm very aware that we've got four Test matches in quick succession here and there will probably be a need to rest and rotate. So I'm not assuming anything."

England coach Chris Silverwood, while admitting that it will be tough to leave out Anderson for the next Test, said:

"He is a class act. But you'll have to wait and see. I'm not reluctant to change a winning team now if it's the best thing to do for the players, the team and the longevity of it."

A great team effort to start the series and a special 100th test match for @root66. Time to recover and get ready to go again on Saturday 🙌🏏 pic.twitter.com/Pjllw7kocM — James Anderson (@jimmy9) February 10, 2021

Having tasted victory in the first Test, England need to win two of the remaining three Tests to progress to the World Test Championship (WTC) final.