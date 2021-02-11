James Anderson’s over up there with Andrew Flintoff’s 2005 special: Jack Leach

England left-arm spinner Jack Leach compared James Anderson’s double-wicket over against India in the first Test to the famous over bowled by Andrew Flintoff at Edgbaston during the 2005 Ashes.

In the first session on day five, Jimmy Anderson cleaned up Shubman Gill (50) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) in one over with excellent reverse-swinging deliveries, bursting through the defense of both the batsmen.

Writing in his ‘Test Diary’ for Sky Sports, Jack Leach said in praise of England’s legendary fast bowler:

“What else can you say about Jimmy Anderson? That over he bowled on the final day was incredible. I remember the 2005 Ashes and Andrew Flintoff's special over to Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting but I think Jimmy's is right up there as well.”

Describing the over as something really special, Jack Leach further wrote:

“Sometimes when you are playing in a game you are so focused that you can take moments like that for granted but looking back on it, it was really special.”

After sending back Gill and Rahane, James Anderson also added the scalp of Rishabh Pant later to pave the way for England’s triumph in Chennai. He ended with exceptional figures of 3 for 17 from 11 overs.

Earlier, England skipper Joe Root had also admitted that Anderson's over at Chepauk reminded him of Flintoff's spell in 2005.

Why James Anderson's over is being compared to Andrew Flintoff's

In the 2005 Ashes series, England were 0-1 down going into the second Test at Edgbaston. A closely contested tussle left Australia needing 282 to go 2-0 up in the series.

The Aussies got off to a confident start, with openers Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer adding 47. However, the 13th over bowled by Flintoff swung the match in England’s favor.

First, Flintoff got Langer (28) to inside edge a short of a good length back on to the stumps. Then, off the last ball of the same over, he got Ricky Ponting (0) to edge a full ball outside off behind the stumps.

Flintoff claimed 4 for 79 in 22 overs as England famously clinched the Test by two runs.

Despite his brilliant spell in Chennai, there is no certainty over James Anderson featuring in the second Test owing to England’s rotation policy.