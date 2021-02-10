James Anderson comments on possibility of being rested for 2nd Test

England fast bowler James Anderson admitted that he is "not assuming anything" when it comes to the possibility of him being rested for the second Test against India in Chennai.

James Anderson came up with a sensational spell on Day 5 of the first Test in Chennai, claiming three big wickets to lead England’s victory charge. However, with England’s rotation policy in place, there are reports doing the rounds that the 38-year-old may be rested for the second Test.

Speaking about the same, James Anderson was quoted as saying in an AFP report:

"When a batsman gets in rhythm and form, they want to keep batting and keep that rhythm going, and it's the same for a bowler. You want to keep that going, if possible, but I'm very aware that we've got four Test matches in quick succession here and there will probably be a need to rest and rotate. So I'm not assuming anything."

James Anderson looked to be in great shape during the first Test as England upset India by 227 runs. Apart from his bowling exploits, he also took a brilliant diving catch.

You'll have to wait and see: Chris Silverwood on James Anderson playing 2nd Test

England coach Chris Silverwood also admitted that a big decision had to be made with regard to James Anderson and his participation in the 2nd Test. He said a final call is yet to be taken. Silverwood commented:

"It is hard (to leave Anderson out), he is a class act. But you'll have to wait and see. I'm not reluctant to change a winning team now if it's the best thing to do for the players, the team and the longevity of it."

The second Test will be played with 50 percent crowd capacity as fans have been allowed to attend the match in Chennai. Silverwood welcomed the return of crowds to the stadium.

"They (the Indian authorities) have been brilliant since we've been here. We all feel safe and I'm sure things will be done properly. To get some noise in the ground again will be fantastic. It will be some sort of normality and it will give the lads a lift," said Silverwood.

Even as a final call on James Anderson is yet to be made, Ben Foakes will replace Jos Buttler behind the stumps as the latter returns home as part of England’s rotation policy.

The second India-England Test begins on February 13th. Up 1-0 in the four-match series, England need to win two more Tests to qualify for the World Test Championship final.