“It was brilliant” - Chris Silverwood lauds India for Australia series win

England coach Chris Silverwood applauded India for their terrific Test series win in Australia, following the record chase at the Gabba on Tuesday.

According to Silverwood, India’s triumph has boosted England’s chances of performing well in the upcoming Ashes, to be held in Australia later this year.

Chris Silverwood was quoted as telling reporters in a conference call:

"I thought it (India’s win) was brilliant. It's nothing to do with me, (Australia’s captain) Tim Paine's captaincy, but it's always nice to see people in opposition teams under pressure.”

Defying all odds and injury, India clinched the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 triumph over Australia, following the three-wicket win at the Gabba.

The defeat in Brisbane was Australia’s first at the venue since 1988. India’s chase at the Gabba was also the highest-ever registered at the venue.

Australia retained the Ashes after the 2019 series in England ended 2-2. However, according to Silverwood, India’s latest win Down Under proves that the Aussies can be upstaged in their own den. Silverwood added:

"It shows that, if you do the basics well and get stuck in, we can beat them. Our boys back in the hotel were taking an interest and I think most of them appeared for lunch after India had won. So they were all staying and watching."

All the guys are excited to play India: Chris Silverwood

Before the Ashes, England themselves will face India in nine Tests (home and away). On the upcoming India challenge, Chris Silverwood said:

"If you look at what we've got in front of us, before we get to the Ashes we have nine Tests against India. What a fantastic way to prepare against very strong opposition.

"There'll be some great cricket and all the guys here are excited to play in those series, just as we are excited to play in this one."

England take on Sri Lanka in the second Test at Galle, starting Friday. They registered a seven-wicket triumph in the first Test.

India announced their team for the first two Tests against England on Tuesday. Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and Ishant Sharma all were included in the 18-member squad while T. Natarajan was rested.