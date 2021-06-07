Danish Kaneria picks Ravindra Jadeja as India's '3D player' for WTC final

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria believes Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja must surely be a part of the playing XI for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He feels Jadeja brings match-winning ability in all three facets of the game.

Danish Kaneria believes the better bowling side between India and New Zealand will win the WTC Final.

According to him, Ravindra Jadeja not only brings wicket-taking ability to the table, but is also a handy batsman down the order and a gun fielder.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria explains why Ravindra Jadeja is India's '3D player'.

"Because I think that bowlers play a very important role, irrespective of what format you're playing. If they're taking wickets, they'll win the match. If we talk about Ravindra Jadeja, he is a triple-dimensional player. He's such a player that you just can't keep him out, he simply has to play," Danish Kaneria stated.

Ravindra Jadeja will be India's MVP in WTC final: Danish Kaneria

Ravichandran Ashwin has been fantastic for India of late and has certainly made his claim stronger for a spot as the first-choice spinner for India overseas.

However, as seen in the Boxing Day Test down under, India could certainly go in with five bowling options, playing both Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

With conditions likely to suit swing bowling, there are rumors of India trying to go in with four pacers and a lone spinner. Even then, Kaneria feels Ravindra Jadeja is virtually untouchable.

Jadeja has scored 276 runs in England in five Tests and has also picked up 15 wickets. These statistics make it impossible for him to get dropped, according to Kaneria.

"He will give you key wickets in key intervals. He will give your runs lower down the order, stitch partnerships and will even affect a couple of brilliant run-outs while fielding. So, he is going to be the most valuable player in the final for India," Danish Kaneria concluded.

