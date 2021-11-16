"Dar ka mahaul hai" - Fans react after Pakistan win hosting rights for 2025 Champions Trophy

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has won the opportunity to host the 2025 Champions Trophy. It is the first time Pakistan will host an ICC tournament after the 1996 World Cup. Pakistan are also the defending champions as they won the 2017 edition of the Champions Trophy in England by beating India by 180 runs in the final.

Bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan are yet to be resurrected between the two neighboring nations. Due to this, there is already a cloud of uncertainty over India's participation in the elite tournament.

Fans also expressed similar sentiments through their Tweets. They reacted to the news of Pakistan getting an opportunity to host the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Fans react after Pakistan win hosting rights for 2025 Champions Trophy

This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistan fans: PCB chairman Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja revealed that news of his nation hosting the Champions Trophy in 2025 would be welcomed warmly by millions of cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan. Ramiz proclaimed that they would try and do everything to provide great hospitality to the cricketers visiting them for the tournament.

In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, Ramiz Raja expressed his excitement after the ICC announcement and wrote:

"It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality."

Ramiz Raja @iramizraja It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality. It’s a matter of great pride and delight that Pakistan will be hosting ICC Champions Trophy 2025. This great news will surely excite millions of Pakistani fans, expats and world fans to see great teams and players in action and will allow the world to sample our hospitality.

List of ICC events to be held between 2024-2031:

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 (Hosted by USA and West Indies)

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 (Hosted by Pakistan)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 (Hosted by India and Sri Lanka)

ICC Men's World Cup 2027 (Hosted by South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2028 (Hosted by Australia and New Zealand)

ICC Champions Trophy 2029 (Hosted by India)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2030 (Hosted by England, Ireland, and Scotland)

ICC Men's World Cup 2031 (Hosted by India and Bangladesh)

