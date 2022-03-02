Dasun Shanaka likely to be added to Sri Lanka Test squad - Reports 

Sri Lanka T20 captain Dasun Shanaka is reportedly in contention to be added to the squad for the upcoming Test series against India.

The all-rounder's performance was one of the few positives for the visitors in the 0-3 T20I series drubbing last month. He scored 47 off 19 in the second T20I and registered a career-high score of 74 in 38 deliveries in the final contest.

The 30-year-old last played in the longest format of the game during the home series against England in January last year. He has played six Tests thus far, including two against India during the 2017 tour. Shanka endured a poor series with the bat, but scalped six wickets across three innings.

Shanaka is believed to have impressed the management with his exploits in the recently concluded T20 series. A source in the Sri Lanka team told InsideSport in this regard:

“Yes, Shanaka is in Mohali with the team. But officially, he hasn’t been added. He has a minor injury at the moment. It’s a call of the selectors and should also have an approval from the sports ministry.”

Following the end of the first leg of the tour, members of the squad who were not part of Sri Lanka's Test squad have returned to Colombo. While the T20I captain was not initially named in the Test squad, Shanaka was not among the players who landed in the Sri Lankan capital on Tuesday, March 1.

Dasun Shanaka

Well done

Superb Team effort to win the First Test! Well done and the Rest! Let's wrap up the series in style

Sri Lanka will face India in a two-match Test series starting March 4. The first Test will take place in Mohali, while the second Test, a day-night affair, will be played in Bengaluru.

Dasun Shanaka has been unable to cement his spot in Test cricket

The all-rounder has cemented his spot in the white ball formats, even earning the captaincy role in the shortest format. However, he is yet to find his groove with the red ball and stake his claim in the playing XI as the first choice all-rounder.

Sri Lank'sa squad for the Test series against India

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva (vc), Kusal Mendis (subject to fitness), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera, Vishwa Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrema, Lasith Embuldeniya.

