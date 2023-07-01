"David Hussey told me, 'Saeed bhai, I am David, Not Mike'" - Saeed Ajmal discloses how he exacted revenge for T20 WC 2010 semifinal loss

Saeed Ajmal has revealed how he avenged the beating that Michael Hussey gave him in the famous Pakistan vs. Australia semifinal match of T20 World Cup 2010.

Australia snatched a win from the jaws of defeat against Pakistan in the semis of T20 World Cup 2010. The Aussies needed 48 runs off the last three overs, with Ajmal set to bowl two of them. Michael Hussey was batting in the middle with Mitchell Johnson, and they scored 30 runs off the 18th and 19th overs.

The equation was down to 18 off six. Saeed Ajmal came in to bowl the last over, and Hussey smacked him for three sixes and a four. Sharing the details of how fans teased him after that match, Ajmal said on the Nadir Ali podcast:

"For 2 years, Mike Hussey's name echoed in my ears wherever I went. When I played in stadiums, people were like 'Mike Hussey, Hussey'. After that, when Hussey brothers came in front of me, I troubled them a lot with my bowling."

When Australia visited the UAE for a bilateral series against Pakistan, Ajmal troubled the Hussey brothers with his spin and dismissed them multiple times.

"One time in Sharjah, David Hussey told me, 'Saeed bhai, I am David, Not Mike'. I told him, 'You are a Hussey. I won't leave you'. So in that series, I dismissed Mike Hussey and David Hussey total 6 times," Ajmal added.

"I have Hussey's video" - Saeed Ajmal shares the compliment that the Australian batter gave him

Ajmal further revealed that one of the Hussey brothers wished him luck for his career after the series and even told the Pakistan off-spinner that he was the toughest bowler he had ever faced.

"I have Hussey's video. I have proof. He had told that whenever you came to bowl, you gave me sleepless nights. He gave me best wishes for my career. He also said that the toughest bowler I have faced is Saeed Ajmal," Ajmal concluded.

Ajmal dismissed both the Hussey brothers in the first and third games of the three-match ODI series between Pakistan and Australia in 2012. He dismissed David in the second ODI as well.

Poll : 0 votes