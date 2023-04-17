3 sets of brothers to have played for the same IPL team

There have been many instances of two brothers playing in the same cricket team, be it at the international level or in the IPL. The names of the Chappell brothers, Waugh brothers, etc. come to mind immediately.

Even in the IPL, there have been instances of two brothers playing for the same franchise side-by-side. The Pathan brothers, Marsh siblings, Hussey brothers, Pandya brothers, and a few others have played for different or same franchises either at the same or at different times.

Let's take a look at three prominent pairs of brothers who not only played in the IPL but also played for the same team.

Pandya brothers (MI)

The Pandya brothers were given early chances by Mumbai Indians

The Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal — have been regulars in the tournament since their debuts.

Mumbai Indians signed a little-known player back then, Hardik Pandya, at his base price of ₹10 lakhs in the IPL 2015 auction. He impressed the MI management in his maiden IPL season and was a capped player before the next as he made his Indian team debut in Australia in January 2016.

Meanwhile, MI roped in Hardik's elder brother Krunal Pandya next year for a comparatively bigger amount than that for Hardik, of ₹2 crores. The franchise closely followed his domestic career, which clearly reflected in his performance for them.

Krunal was instrumental in MI's 2019 triumph and formed a fearsome trio consisting of him, Hardik, and Kieron Pollard.

Both Pandya brothers remained part of the MI setup until 2020 and are the only pair of brothers to represent the franchise at the same time.

Hussey Brothers (CSK)

The Hussey brothers represented CSK at different times in IPL [File Photo]

Michael Hussey and David Hussey haven't just played in the IPL; they have also coached the tournament's franchises.

Michael Hussey was part of the initial set-up of the Chennai Super Kings in 2008 and played an important role in their consecutive title wins in 2010 and 2011. He also represented the Mumbai Indians, and right now, he is on the coaching staff of CSK management.

It's interesting to know that David Hussey was not initially part of the CSK set-up. Rather, he was on commentary stints during IPL 2014 when CSK roped him into their squad to replace the injured Dwayne Bravo.

Although the Hussey brothers represented CSK in different seasons, they are one of those rare pairs of brothers to represent the same franchise.

Morkel Brothers (DD)

Both the Morkel brothers were roped in by Delhi Daredevils [File Photo]

The duo of Albie Morkel and Morne Morkel have been a part of the IPL for a long time.

Albie was initially picked by the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural edition of the IPL, where he played the crucial role of an all-rounder and a finisher with perfection. He played a crucial role in their back-to-back title wins.

Lately, he also plied his trade for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2015, where his performance was not up to par, which prompted the franchise to release him the following season.

Morne Morkel was picked by the Rajasthan Royals in 2008 before representing Delhi in 2011, where he was part of an effective trio that also included Ajit Agarkar and Irfan Pathan. Both players are different but proved useful in the Indian league.

