IND vs ENG 2021: "I wouldn’t bet against a big innings at Old Trafford" - David Lloyd on Virat Kohli

Former England cricketer David Lloyd gave his opinion on Indian captain Virat Kohli's form with the bat in the ongoing Test series between England and India. Bumble, as he is fondly called, said that Virat Kohli is a golden wicket for England. He added that he wouldn't bet against the 32-year-old getting a big score in the next Test at Old Trafford.

Thus far in seven innings, Virat Kohli has managed to score 218 runs at an average of 31.14 and has registered two fifties. However, he has failed to convert those starts into big ones. David Lloyd mentioned that Kohli is yet to express himself. He commended the England team for executing their plans for him.

Speaking to DailyMail about Virat Kohli, David Lloyd said:

"Virat Kohli is still bubbling under! His is such a golden wicket and even though he’s got his 30s, 40s and 50s, he can’t kick on. England have had wonderful plans for him. The captain hasn’t expressed himself yet in this series. He’s got one more chance at Old Trafford — I wouldn’t bet against a big innings there."

"Someone has to stand up today" - David Lloyd on England's chances

David Lloyd subtly hinted that England could have shown more intent in the afternoon session of day 4 when Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur were taking the attack to the opposition.

However, he believes that there is a lot of time left in the game and fancies England's chances if someone rises to the occasion.

"England hit a brick wall in the afternoon session. They got themselves in a jam. Nothing much was happening and Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur were playing with controlled aggression. The pair of them got India into a fantastic position and left England with everything to do. But they’ve got plenty of time to do it. Someone has to stand up today."

David Lloyd also thinks all-rounder Moeen Ali should be a part of the Ashes squad later this year.

"Incredible to discover Moeen Ali has now got more Test scalps than Jim Laker. That is some effort, even without his runs. Moeen fretted last time in Australia but if your team are not scoring big runs it’s tough there as a spinner. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t go back this winter."

In the fourth Test, England finished with a score of 77/0 at the close of play on day 4 and need another 291 runs to win the game.

