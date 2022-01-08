"Jonny Bairstow showed the folly of much of England's selection again at the SCG" - David Lloyd

Former England cricketer David Lloyd believes Jonny Bairstow's hundred in Sydney has given the tourists a harsh lesson regarding their selection faults. David Lloyd also underlined that England have missed the trick of not playing Nathan Lyon aggressively before this.

Jonny Bairstow rescued England, who slipped to 36-4 early on day three in Sydney. The keeper-batter added 128 with Ben Stokes to shift the pressure on Australia. The Yorkshire cricketer's seventh Test hundred came in the last over of the day with a boundary off Pat Cummins.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, David Lloyd said Jonny Bairstow's hundred highlighted the fact that he always had the potential but was treated harshly. Lloyd also reflected on Lyon's figures of 12-0-71-1, stating the tourists had to play aggressively starting from the Gabba Test.

"We have said time and again Jonny Bairstow has been hard done by and he showed the folly of much of England's selection again at the SCG. He's got seven Test hundreds now and this one was made in the toughest of conditions. It was a truly wonderful innings. It's taken until the third day of the fourth Test on an indifferent pitch for England to find the right way to play Nathan Lyon. He's gone for 71 in 12 overs with no maidens. They should have attacked him from day one, just as Australia did Jack Leach in Brisbane."

Lyon, notably, has been the most expensive in the innings thus far. Although the off-spinner claimed the crucial wicket of Ben Stokes, he conceded runs at 5.91, including three sixes.

Jonny Bairstow's hundred keeps England afloat

Jonny Bairstow. (Image Credits: Getty)

The right-handed batter's unbeaten ton propelled England to 258-7 in the fourth Test in Sydney. It helped the visitors avoid the follow-on and cut the deficit to 158. However, with only three wickets left, the 32-year old has to bat smartly with the tail to get as close as possible to Australia's score.

