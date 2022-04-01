"There's no room for Test cricket as we know it" - David Lloyd concerned about the format's future

Former England cricketer David Lloyd has expressed his fear for the future of Test cricket and believes it will cease to exist in the next 10 years. The cricketer-turned-commentator also called for dumping The Hundred and bringing back the T20 Blast.

In recent times, several former cricketers have felt the need to save Test cricket with the emergence of T20 leagues around the world. Former England skipper Michael Atherton wrote in his column for The Times in November 2021, warning of the adverse effects due to the IPL's expansion.

Meanwhile, Lloyd, writing for the Daily Mail, predicts the world will not see iconic Test series in the future as T20 extravaganzas are very much in demand. The former cricketer thinks the current schedule cannot accommodate Test cricket.

"There's no room for Test cricket as we know it, and my guess is that in future we will only see the iconic series: like the Ashes, England vs West Indies and England vs India. I worry for the first time about the future of Test match cricket."

He added:

"Why? Because I can't see room for it given this saturated scheduling. The nature of people is to want more and so if India have a Premier League, Pakistan want one too, so do Australia, South Africa, everybody does."

The 75-year old stated that while cricketers earn enormous amounts, it is damaging to the rest of the sport. He added:

"Slots then have to be found to play these and the same players at the IPL are in demand elsewhere for the rest of the year. Get picked up in IPL auctions and you can be paid astronomical amounts. It's such a lucrative tournament and fantastic in terms of quality but it is doing untold damage to the rest of cricket."

While the initial years of the IPL didn't have too many English cricketers, the trend has now reversed. The likes of Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, and Liam Livingstone have evolved as excellent white-ball players due to the tournament.

"The ECB are throwing away money" - David Lloyd unhappy with The Hundred

The Hundred. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Lloyd also hit out at the ECB for inventing The Hundred tournament and wasting money when the priority should be county cricket. Instead, the 75-year old wants the T20 Blast to return as its standard remains intact. He elaborated:

"Look at the Hundred. Celebrity coaches. Really? What can they do? What do they do? The ECB are throwing away money. Nobody else in the world plays the format, it disrupts everything else we do, including the cherished County Championship and yet millions of pounds have been spent on it and broadcasters are falling over themselves for it because it's short and fits both attention spans and schedules."

Lloyd claimed further:

"Well, let me tell you. We already have the product. It's called the Twenty20 Blast. Since a chap called Stuart Robertson invented T20s after the turn of the century, the Blast's been like a runaway train and the standard remains as good as anything around the world. And the daftness appeals to English audiences."

Matt Roller @mroller98 Men's and women's Hundred retentions for 2022 are locked in Men's and women's Hundred retentions for 2022 are locked in🔐 https://t.co/9vzczFc9aT

The Hundred's first season was played last year, with the Oval Invincibles (Women's) and Southern Brave (Men's) emerging victorious. The second edition will begin in August.

Edited by Diptanil Roy