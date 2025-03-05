David Miller's last-ball century not enough as New Zealand beats South Africa by 50 runs to reach 2025 Champions Trophy final [Watch]

South Africa's David Miller brought up his seventh ODI century off the last ball of the second semi-final of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand. However, the southpaw's effort went in vain as the Kiwis claimed a 50-run victory, securing their place in the final. The match took place on Wednesday, March 5, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Proteas needed 53 runs off the final ball, while Miller required just two runs to complete his century. Kyle Jamieson delivered a full ball outside off, which Miller drove towards long-off and sprinted back for a couple of runs, bringing up his hundred off 67 balls—the fastest in Champions Trophy history.

The Black Caps will face India in the final on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Here’s a video of the winning moment:

Chasing a massive target of 363, the Proteas lost Ryan Rickelton (17) early. Skipper Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen then shared a solid 105-run partnership for the second wicket before the former was dismissed for 56.

Van der Dussen played a brilliant knock of 69, but once he was out, the Proteas collapsed from 161/2 to 218/8. David Miller fought valiantly towards the end, scoring a brilliant unbeaten century off 67 balls, as South Africa finished at 312/9, falling short by 50 runs.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was the standout performer for the Kiwis, claiming three wickets, while Matt Henry and Glenn Phillips took two each.

Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson shine with the bat for New Zealand

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat, but they lost Will Young for 21 early on. Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson then took control, putting together an exceptional 164-run partnership off 154 balls for the second wicket.

Rachin played a brilliant knock of 108 from 101 balls, hitting 13 boundaries and one six, while Williamson contributed 102 off 94 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes. Daryl Mitchell scored 49 off 37 balls, and Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 49 from 27 balls. The Kiwis finished at 362/6, setting the highest total in Champions Trophy history.

