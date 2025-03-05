Mitchell Santner bowls a jaffa to clean up a well-set Rassie van der Dussen in NZ vs SA 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [Watch] 

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner led by example with the ball in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. The left-arm spinner bowled an unplayable delivery to get rid of a well-set Rassie van der Dussen, leaving the Proteas in a spot of bother at 3/161.

Van der Dussen was looking good for a big knock and would be gutted to miss out on a big one in the all-important knockout stage contest. The right-hander walked back for 69 runs off 66 balls, comprising two sixes and four boundaries.

The dismissal came in the 27th over of South Africa’s run chase. Santner bowled a delivery outside off that angled in and straightened before crashing into the middle stump. Van der Dussen attempted to play it down the leg side but missed it altogether.

Watch the video of the dismissal below:

Mitchell Santner triggers South Africa's collapse in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Mitchell Santner triggered a collapse for South Africa in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal. The spinner first dismissed Proteas captain Temba Bavuma for 56 (71) to break the 105-run partnership between him and Van der Dussen for the second wicket, He then took the prized scalp of swashbuckling batter Heinrich Klassen, who perished for just three runs off seven deliveries.

At the time of writing, South Africa are at 201/6 after 36.3 overs, with David Miller and Marco Jansen at the crease.

Batting first, the Kiwis posted 362/6 in 50 overs. Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson smashed individual centuries, sharing a 174-run partnership for the second wicket. Ravindra smashed 108 off 101 deliveries, including one maximum and 13 boundaries.

Meanwhile, Williamson slammed 102 off 94 balls with the help of two sixes and 10 boundaries. Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips (unbeaten) also chipped in with identical scores of 49 off 37 and 27 deliveries, respectively. Lungi Ngidi emerged as the leading wicket-taker for South Africa, picking up three wickets. Kagiso Rabada also bagged two wickets.

The winner of the contest will face India in the 2025 Champions Trophy final on Sunday, March 9.

Follow the 2025 Champions Trophy NZ vs SA clash live score and updates here.

