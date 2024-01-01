David Warner to captain Dubai Capitals in IL20 2024

Veteran opener David Warner has been appointed as the captain of Dubai Capitals ahead of the 2024 edition of International League T20 (IL20). The Dubai-based franchise unveiled the left-hander as captain via their official handle on X (formerly Twitter).

Warner joined the Capitals as one of the marquee players along with England speedster Mark Wood. The 37-year-old joined their affliate franchise Delhi Capitals, who he led in IPL 2023. The opener also captained the SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2016 and was the highest run-getter for the franchise that season, mustering 848 runs.

Warner has an outstanding T20 record and is one of the prolific run-getters in the format. Having played a staggering 356 T20s, the player from New South Wales has hammered 11695 runs with 8 centuries, averaging a decent 37.60. He also played an integral role in Australia's only T20 World Cup victory till date, smashing 289 runs to become their highest run-getter.

Warner will have the opportunity to lead the likes of Rovman Powell, Joe Root, Sam Billings and Sadeera Samarawickrama among others.

Dubai Capitals' campaign ended in the playoffs in the 2023 edition

Meanwhile, the franchise finished in 4th position in the inaugural season of the competition in 2023. In 10 matches, the Capitals won 4 matches, but progressed to the Eliminator. However, Mumbai Emirates ended their campaign with an eight-wicket victory.

The second edition of IL20 begins on January 13th. A statement from IL20 read as below:

"Following the huge success of the DP World ILT20 2023, work has begun on Season 2 which is set to commence from Saturday, 13 January 2024. Season 2 will be played on the same 34-match format with four playoffs including the final. The tournament schedule will be announced in due course."

Gulf Giants will be the defending champions, having beaten the Desert Vipers in the final. England batter James Vince is likely to return for the Giants to lead them in the 2024 edition.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App