David Warner doubtful for 3rd Test of IND vs AUS 2023 series after suffering hairline fracture

David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test match against India due to a concussion. Reports have emerged claiming that the left-handed opener could miss the next Test in Indore as well because of a hairline fracture.

Mohammed Siraj troubled David Warner a lot in the first Australian innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium yesterday. A bouncer from Siraj hit Warner on the helmet in the 10th over of the innings. He continued to bat then but was later ruled out due to a concussion.

Cricket Australia confirmed that Matt Renshaw has replaced him in the Australian playing XI for the ongoing match. Fox Cricket has now reported that Warner has also suffered a hairline fracture in his elbow courtesy of another bouncer from Siraj in the same innings.

Warner reportedly went for scans, and the results show that he has a serious hairline fracture, putting a question mark over his availability for the third Test in Indore.

It’s a good opportunity for Renshaw: Allan Border comments on David Warner's concussion substitute

Former Australian cricketer Allan Border shared his views on David Warner being substituted because of a concussion.

In a chat with Fox Cricket, Border said that it was a good opportunity for Matt Renshaw and added that he should make it count as Marnus Labuschagne did by replacing Steve Smith in a similar fashion three years ago.

"It’s a good opportunity for Renshaw, just out of the blue. It might be a bit like Marnus Labuschagne with (Steve) Smith in England – comes in and takes the chance. Hopefully that’s what happens," he said.

It will be interesting to see how Renshaw performs for the Aussies. The rising star was dropped from the playing XI after he returned with scores of 0 & 2 in the first Test.

