"Back in the same team living our dreams together as fathers" - David Warner after Usman Khawaja's dream comeback

Australia’s flamboyant opener David Warner hailed Usman Khawaja’s dream international comeback, scoring twin hundreds in the fourth Ashes Test after being out of the side for two years.

Warner took to Instagram to share his emotions, and wrote:

“Childhood brothers, now fathers, and I could not be any more prouder [proud] of Usman Khawaja’s comeback. We started throwing balls up against a wall at Waverley Oval watching our brothers play cricket.”

The southpaw continued:

“Grew up playing the game we love together and against, but now back in the same team living our dreams together as fathers. This is what dreams are made of, sharing it with your family and closest friends.”

"I probably will miss the fifth Test" - Usman Khawaja

Taking the place of an indisposed Travis Head in the middle-order, Player of the match Khawaja scored 137 and 101 not out in the Sydney Test which ended in a draw.

Fit-again Head is back with the squad for the Day/Night final Test starting in Hobart on January 14.

Khawaja believes he will miss out on the final Test as he was a replacement for Head.

Speaking to the media after his second century, he said:

“At the moment, I am quite resigned to the fact that I probably will miss (the fifth Test). Just talking to George Bailey and the selectors about continuity, and making sure we have a similar team, and the team they picked for the first Test match (will play) by the look of it.”

Khawaja also said the selection process is correct.

“I’m the first to say that I think there needs to be structure and stability. I know how hard it is for a cricketer, (the effects of) chopping and changing has on your confidence. I like the process that the selectors have been taking throughout the series. So yeah, at the moment I’m not really expecting to play the next Test match.”

