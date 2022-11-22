David Warner ends international century drought after 1043 days

Australia's David Warner finally hit an international century. He scored 106 from 102 balls against England in the third ODI on November 22 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). It was his first century in almost three years, 1043 days to be exact.

Australia, who already have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, were put into bat first after Jos Buttler won the toss. His opening partner Travis Head also hit the three-figure mark (152) and set up a 269-run opening partnership with Warner.

Warner scored his 19th century, decorating it with eight fours and two sixes. Warner reached his century in the 37th over against Olly Stone. He was ecstatic upon reaching the century.

David Warner's century drought ends after 1043 days

Warner's hundred comes after 71 innings in international cricket. His last century came against India on January 2020 in Mumbai.

Warner's century, after 1043 days, has taken him 23 days longer than what Virat Kohli took recently while going through his hundred-drought.

Warner and Head also joined a special club owned by Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar today. This 250+ run stand is their second instance of such a feat in international cricket. Tendulkar and Ganguly also have two such stands in their kitty.

Australia ended their innings at 355/5 after 48 overs. Mitchell Marsh played a handy inning of 30 from 16 balls to propel the score beyond 350. England will be keen to register a win in this game after losing their first two matches immediately after winning the T20I World Cup earlier this month Down Under.

David Warner, who scored 86 and 16 in the first two ODIs, has now registered 208 runs in this series. Overall, he has registered 44 centuries in international cricket (24 in Tests, 19 in ODIs, and one in T20Is).

