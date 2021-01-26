David Warner has an epic response to Rashid Khan's query over his ‘Baahubali’ avatar

Australian opener David Warner is known for his witty one-liners on social media posts. He was at it again, hilariously trolling his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Rashid Khan over the Afghanistan leg-spinner’s latest Instagram post.

Using a face swap app, Rashid Khan reimagined himself as Prabhas in the legendary character of ‘Baabhubali’, and posted a short video clip of the same.

To have some further fun, he tagged his SRH captain and posed a query:

“Film and actor any guesses ??”

Equal to the task, David Warner replied with laughter emojis:

“Hey you stole my identity.”

Rashid Khan is currently featuring in the ODI series against Ireland in the UAE. In the third one-dayer on Tuesday, the 22-year-old contributed 48 runs from 40 balls as Afghanistan posted 266/9 batting first.

The all-rounder slammed a 30-ball 55 and picked up 2 for five in the 16-run triumph in the first ODI of the series. He claimed 1 for 49 in the second game as Afghanistan clinched the series with one match to go on the back of Rahmat Shah’s unbeaten century.

David Warner’s tough times against India

Rashid Khan’s IPL captain David Warner had a challenging time in the recently-concluded series against India. Having kicked off the ODIs with scores of 69 and 83, he hobbled off the field in the second one-dayer, having suffered a groin injury.

A desperate Australia, struggling at the top of the order in the Tests, recalled a half-fit David Warner for the SCG Test. The left-hander looked completely out of sorts though and managed only 5 and 13.

In the final Test at the Gabba, David Warner scored 1 and 48 in Australia’s three-wicket defeat.

Like a true sportsman though, Warner praised India for their series victory. Taking to his Instagram account, he posted:

"Not the result we would have liked but credit where credit is due. Well done team India on the series win. Some great stories will and have come out of this for India.”

Warner also applauded another SRH teammate T Natarajan for his stellar performance Down Under in his debut series.