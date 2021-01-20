“We fought hard and did our very best, but we were outplayed” - David Warner lauds India following Test series win

Australian opener David Warner congratulated India over their fantastic 2-1 series win in the recently-concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The veteran left-hander used his Instagram account to post two pictures - one from before the start of the India-Australia series and another at the end.

In the first image posted by David Warner, Australian captain Tim Paine and Indian skipper Virat Kohli are seen posing with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In the second, Mohammed Siraj is seen embracing Rishabh Pant following India’s spectacular three-wicket win at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Along with the pictures, David Warner wrote that the end result was definitely not what Australia would have wanted. However, he conceded that India were superior to them in the series and deserved credit for the triumph. The 34-year-old went on to state that Australia fought hard and did their very best, but were outplayed by a better team.

Pat Cummins was among the rare success stories for Australia with 21 wickets in the four Tests. He was also named Man of the Series for his efforts. David Warner congratulated the fast bowler on his fantastic showing. He wrote in the same post:

“Well done to @patcummins30 for a man of the series.”

A tough series for David Warner and Australia

Although Australia had most of their key players available for the majority of the series, unlike India who were battling fitness issues throughout, they still failed to take advantage of the situation.

While they took the crucial 1-0 lead at Adelaide following a sensational bowling effort, India fought back like cornered tigers. They clinched the MCG and Gabba Tests while earning a heroic draw in Sydney despite fielding half-fit players.

David Warner himself had a tough series. He was injured during the limited-overs leg against India and played in Sydney despite not being completely fit. He did not taste much success in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, only registering scores of 5, 13, 1 and 48.

Australia next tour South Africa for three Test matches while India prepares to face England at home in a Test series.

An open letter to our friends in Indian Cricket, and to everyone who played their part to help deliver this memorable series! 🤜🤛 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/rk4cluCjEz — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 20, 2021

Australia captain Tim Paine has come under fire from all quarters after his side conceded their second consecutive Test series to India at home, following the 1-2 defeat in the 2018-19 season.