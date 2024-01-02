David Warner issues heartfelt appeal after losing backpack with baggy green ahead of his final Test

Veteran Australian opener David Warner, who is all set to play the final Test of his career against Pakistan in Sydney from January 3 onwards, has taken to social media in a bid to retrieve his lost backpack which contains the invaluable baggy green.

Warner posted a video on his social media handles, where he mentioned that his backpack was lost during the commute between Melbourne and Sydney.

The airlines and the airport authorities have also been notified of the same, but have failed to come up with answers after reviewing their security tapes. The backpack was placed in a bigger Australian team bag containing other luggage.

In a last-ditch move, Warner has offered to issue a spare backpack as long as his baggy green as well as the other possessions are returned. He has also assured that there will be no repercussions for the person behind the theft.

“Unfortunately this is my last resort, to do this. Unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there. Inside this backpack was my baggy greens," Warner said in a video posted on his Instagram account

“That’s sentimental to me, it’s something I would love to have back in my hands, walking out there come this week. If it’s the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won’t get into any trouble… I’m happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens," Warner added

A Test cap is undoubtedly one of the most prized possessions of a player, and in this context, it holds a different meaning as Warner will wear the cap only one more time in his career.

"I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well" - David Warner ahead of his Test farewell

The explosive opening batter came into his farewell Test series on the back of scathing comments by his former teammate Mitchell Johnson. David Warner dealt with the criticism and responded in style by scoring a sublime ton in Australia's win over Pakistan in Perth, to seal his place in the remainder of the series.

Warner also expressed his intention to step away from ODI cricket as well. He was recently part of the Australian squad that won the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Despite announcing his retirement from the 50-over format, he has hinted that he may return for major tournaments, should the team require his presence.

"I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement. So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit," he said in the press conference ahead of his final Test in Sydney.

Warner was not among the runs in the thrilling Boxing Day Test and will be hopeful of bidding farewell in style, should the weather permit in the third and final Test.

