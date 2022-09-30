"Who’s my dancing buddy?" – David Warner and Kane Williamson turn into RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR 

Australia's dynamic opener David Warner wowed fans again with his social media activities, swapping faces with a famous Indian movie star.

Warner shared a still from RRR's Naatu Naatu song on his Instagram account on Friday, September 30. However, the twist here was that he transformed into Ram Charan, while New Zealand captain Kane Williamson featured as Jr NTR.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Warner wrote:

"This made me laugh!! Who’s my dancing buddy??"

The pair share a great friendship both on and off the field. They have shared the dressing room for several years in the past while featuring for SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner may have parted ways with the Hyderabad-based franchise in 2021, but he continues to share a close relationship with his former teammates. Fans were delighted to see the two cricket stars in the new avatar and flooded the post with likes and comments.

David Warner a part of Australia's squad for West Indies T20I series

Australia and West Indies will battle it out in a two-match T20I series ahead of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The opening encounter will be played on October 5 in Queensland, while the final fixture will take place on October 7 in Brisbane.

Warner, who was rested for the team's recently concluded T20I series in India, has returned to the squad for the forthcoming assignment. Australia will be aiming to bounce back after their defeat against the Men in Blue as they look to gain some momentum prior to the showpiece event.

Defending champions Australia have a significant chance of scripting history by becoming the first-ever team in men's cricket to win back-to-back world titles in the shortest format. They have a slight advantage as well, given that the competition will take place in their own backyard.

Australia's squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

Aaron Finch (c), Pat Cummins (vc), Ashton Agar, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

