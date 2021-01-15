David Warner records worst three-inning slump in Brisbane Test

Australian opener David Warner has recorded his worst run in three consecutive innings in Australia after falling for one in the first over of the fourth Test against India at The Gabba in Brisbane.

Since his comeback in the Sydney Test, David Warner has managed scores of 5, 13 and 1 in three innings, scoring a total of 19 runs. This is his worst-ever aggregate for three consecutive innings on home soil.

David Warner fell to Mohammed Siraj, his former Indian Premier League (IPL) teammate, for the second time in the series. Electing to bat in the decisive Gabba Test against India, Australia lost David Warner in the first over. An outswinger from Mohammed Siraj found the southpaw’s edge, with Rohit Sharma completing a good catch at slip.

The Indian team are playing an inexperienced bowling attack in the ultimate Test due to the plethora of injuries to key players. Mohammed Siraj, the leader of the pack, only made his debut two Tests back in Melbourne.

This is the first instance since India’s Test debut in 1932 that five bowlers who bowled in an innings had not played a Test before the start of a series.

Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who was commentating on Fox Cricket, praised the Indian team for removing David Warner despite their squad limitations. Gilchrist said:

“That’s his worst ever three consecutive innings in Australia. It’s the end of the series, but Warner has just come back from injury. But he averages 68 on this ground before today. So that's a wonderful start for India, getting rid of such a dangerous player.”

David Warner’s rich record at Brisbane

Even after David Warner’s dismissal for just a run, his batting average at Brisbane is almost 63. He slammed 154 runs in his previous Test at the venue against Pakistan in November of 2019, his fourth hundred at the venue. David Warner averages 63.42 on home soil.

The left-hander was in rich form in the IPL and the ODI series against India before a groin injury forced him out of the final ODI, the T20I series and the first two Tests in the current tour.