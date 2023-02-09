Create

“David Warner retirement tour” – Fans erupt as Australian opener gets clean bowled by Mohammed Shami for 1 run in Nagpur Test

By James Kuanal
Modified Feb 09, 2023 10:24 IST
David Warner
David Warner departed cheaply in 1st innings of Nagpur Test.

David Warner failed to deliver in the first innings of the opening Test for Australia at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Day 1 (Thursday, February 9).

The southpaw was dismissed for just one run as he was cleaned bowled by ace India speedster Mohammed Shami.

Warner’s wicket reduced Team India to 2/2 in just 2.1 overs to leave the visitors in a spot of bother. The 36-year-old’s failure came even as he scored a double century in his last Test series against South Africa.

Both Indian and Australian fans were disappointed with Warner’s early dismissal. They feel that the right-hander’s retirement is near.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Australia lose David Warner and Usman Khawaja early

Australia lost openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja early after captain Pat Cummins opted to bat in the Nagpur Test.

Speaking at the toss, Cummins said:

We are going to bat. Looks like a pretty even wicket toward the middle. 2017 was a big series. Cannot wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are really well placed. Two changes Todd Murphy in. Handscomb in for Travis Head."

It’s worth mentioning that the injured Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green were ruled out of the opening Test.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat made their Test debut. While Yadav got his cap from former head coach Ravi Shastri, Bharat received his maiden cap from Cheteshwar Pujara.

The hosts have included three spinners and two spinners. Kuldeep Yadav and Shubman Gill did not find a place in the playing XI. Shreyas Iyer missed out due to an injury.

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

