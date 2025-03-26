David Warner's co-actor from debut South Indian film apologizes for insulting him at pre-release event

David Warner is busy promoting his debut South Indian film 'Robinhood' in India. During a pre-release event of the Telugu film earlier this week, actor Rajendra Prasad mocked the cricket star over his obsession with the Allu Arjun starrer 'Pushpa'.

Prasad apparently used a Telugu slur for Warner and suggested that the batter was performing the hook step of 'Srivalli' song instead of playing cricket. The actor's comments didn't go down well with fans, and he received backlash for the remarks.

In the aftermath of the incident, the 68-year-old apologized to Warner. He emphasized that he made those remarks unknowingly and didn't intend to hurt anyone. Prasad said (quoted as saying by News 18):

"At the pre-release Robinhood event, I unknowingly said something about David Warner. You know me; I did not do that intentionally. Even before we went to the event, we were all having fun together. I told Nithiin and him they were like my children.

"When he hugged me, I asked him to prove himself as an actor, and he asked me to prove myself as a cricketer. I love David Warner, I love his cricket, and he loves our films and acting. If what I did has hurt anyone, I feel very sorry and apologise. I will ensure it never happens again."

David Warner has an extended cameo in 'Robinhood'. The Mythri Movie Makers' film stars Nithiin and Sreeleela in the lead. The movie is directed by Venky Kudumula and will hit theatres worldwide on Friday, March 28.

"I was very nervous" - David Warner opens up on his acting debut

David Warner admitted that he was nervous about his acting debut in India. He expressed his delight at being part of 'Robinhood' and seemed confident about the film's success.

The swashbuckling batter said during the pre-release event (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I was nervous to come into your family and your world, because it is foreign, but thank you from the bottom of my heart. It is amazing and I feel privileged and honoured that you guys have all accepted me into your family.

"To the co-stars, you guys, from what I have seen, this movie looks absolutely amazing. So, credit to you guys for your hard work, your work ethics. I am sure this is going to be absolutely massive."

On the cricketing front, Warner retired from international cricket following the 2024 T20 World Cup. The southpaw finished his career with 18,995 international runs across formats.

He will continue entertaining fans in franchise-based T20 leagues. The veteran opener was recently appointed the captain of Karachi Kings for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

