David Warner’s debut South Indian film announces release date [In Picture]

Former Australia opener David Warner is all set to entertain fans with his acting chops. The 28-year-old will be seen in an extended cameo in Mythri Movie Makers' upcoming Telugu film Robinhood.

The movie is directed by Venky Kudumula and has Nithiin and Sreeleea in the lead. The production house has confirmed that the film will hit the theatres worldwide on March 28.

Sharing Warner's poster, Mythri Movie Makers wrote on its Instagram handle:

"After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen 💥💥 Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo ❤‍🔥 GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON MARCH 28th."

Trending

It is worth mentioning that David Warner has, on many occasions, expressed his fondness for South Indian cinemas. From making face swap videos to performing the iconic 'Pushpa' celebration, he has often delighted Indian fans with his gestures.

On the cricketing front, Warner retired from international cricket following Australia's group-stage exit at the 2024 T20 World Cup. While he continues to partake in franchise-based leagues across the world, he won't be seen in action during the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The veteran batter remained unsold at the IPL 2025 auction.

"Yesss finally!!!!" - David Warner's wife excited for her husband's silverscreen debut

David Warner's wife Candice Warner shared her excitement over her better half's movie debut. Commenting on the swashbuckling batter's poster, she wrote:

"Yesss finally!!!! 🔥🙌❤️."

Screenshot of Candice Warner's comment.

Warner also commented on the post and remarked that he was curious to see the reactions of the fans:

"Absolutely pumped and excited to see what you all think of the movie."

Screenshot of David Warner's comment. (Image Source: Instagram)

David Warner is set to ply his trade for London Spirit in the upcoming The Hubdred 2025. It will be his first appearance in the competition. The tournament kicks off on August 5, with the London Spirits taking on the Oval Invincibles in the opening encounter.

