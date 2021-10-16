"When it comes to bio-bubbles, it is challenging and I see England’s point of view" - David Warner

Australian opener David Warner has sympathized with the English counterparts ahead of the 2021 Ashes 2021 regarding bio-bubble challenges. David Warner also opened up on his duel with England seamer Stuart Broad, who was all over him in the previous series.

The Australian government's quarantine measures initially left England with no choice but to cancel the series. However, the ECB finalized the high-profile tour after plenty of deliberation and some friendly talks with Cricket Australia. Coach Chris Silverwood also announced a strong 17-man squad for the Ashes.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Age, David Warner said he understands England's plight regarding strict bio-bubbles and revealed the Aussies have gone through the same. Warner said the entire world is going through such challenges and it's manifold for cricketers who have children. He said:

"When it comes to bio-bubbles it is challenging. I do see England’s point of view. Coming to Australia, the questions being asked are obviously out of the control of Cricket Australia. It’s a government situation. We went through it last season. With crossing borders and the like, there is a lot of hard work and planning that goes into it."

He added:

"I do feel for the England team and it’s more difficult if you’ve got children. There are people who haven’t seen their families for a year or more. People haven’t been able to get home for funerals. It’s sad."

The left-handed opener himself skipped several tours of late, more recently the West Indies and Bangladesh tours due to the bio-bubble challenges. However, Warner has two crucial assignments in the next few months, starting with the T20 World Cup and the Ashes.

"I’ve always applauded Broady’s efforts in England: David Warner

David Warner. (Image Credits: Getty)

Warner also reflected on Stuart Broad's success against him, saying the conditions in England were highly suitable to the bowler. The veteran hailed the right-arm seamer for exploiting it well. However, Warner spoke of his success against the England bowler in home conditions and said:

"I’ve always applauded Broady’s efforts in England, not just against me if you have a look at his stats to left-handers. He pitched the ball up a lot fuller than he had in the previous 12 months and that’s probably why he had so much success. It’s part of the game, you go through these patches and it was my time to go through that patch."

Warner added:

"Playing in Australia is going to be different. Your margin for error is a lot smaller. I know what success I’ve had against him in Australia before. You only have to fractionally over-pitch and you can get punished."

Broad dismissed Warner seven times in the series and the round the wicket angle worked brilliantly against the Aussie last time around. However, Steve Smith's herculean efforts with the bat were enough for Australia to retain the urn.

