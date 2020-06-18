×
David Warner trolls Virat Kohli on Instagram over his grey beard 

  • Virat Kohli's recent Instagram post attracted a light hearted jibe from David Warner.
  • Warner has been trying to get Virat Kohli's attention on Instagram in recent times.
Modified 18 Jun 2020, 16:19 IST
David Warner has often pulled Virat Kohli
David Warner has often pulled Virat Kohli's leg on social

Australian opener and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner has gained immense popularity among Indian cricket fans in recent times because of his hilarious Tik Tok videos. The left-handed batsman has created some funny videos on the platform, along with his wife and kids. Since David Warner is enjoying his time on Tik Tok, he has repeatedly asked Virat Kohli to join him on the video-sharing platform.

Last week, he had requested the Indian cricket team captain to make a Tik Tok video with him. However, Kohli did not respond. Today, David Warner tried to gain the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman's attention again with a hilarious comment on the latter's recent Instagram post.

'Bit of grey hair in that beard young feller': David Warner pulls Virat Kohli's leg on Instagram

Virat Kohli shared a photo of himself enjoying the pleasant weather of Mumbai. Besides, he even informed his followers that he has started to read a book.

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers termed him 'sophisticated' after seeing his recent Instagram post. The Indian cricket team skipper replied to him and stated that he has learned from the best.

David Warner tried to pull Virat Kohli's leg as he pointed out that the right-handed batsman has got a few grey hairs in his beard now. The Indian skipper is yet to respond to Warner's comments.

Even AB de Villiers left a comment on Virat Kohli
Even AB de Villiers left a comment on Virat Kohli's recent post while David Warner tried to have some fun

With international cricket set to resume soon with a Test series between England and West Indies, the fans are eagerly waiting to witness the Indian cricket team lock horns with Australia in the ICC World Test Championship series later this year.

Published 18 Jun 2020, 16:19 IST
Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team David Warner Virat Kohli
