"Day out with the family"- David Warner visits Humayun Tomb with his wife and kids, posts 10 photos on Instagram

Australian opener David Warner decided to use the break between the second and third Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to visit a historic place with his family. The Aussie star uploaded 10 photos from his visit to Delhi's Humayun Tomb on Instagram on Monday, February 20.

Warner wrote in the caption that it was a day out for him with family members. However, he did not mention which location he was at and asked his fans to guess the location. Many fans commented that it was the Humayun's Tomb.

"Day out with the family! Can you guess where I am??" Warner captioned his carousel post.

Some fans also trolled him in the comments because the Australian team would have been playing a Test match against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium right now, but they suffered a defeat on the third day itself. A few members of the cricket universe even suggested him to work on his batting skills.

David Warner was ruled out of the 2nd Test against India because of a concussion

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3 (Image: Getty)

David Warner has had a challenging tour so far. The left-handed opener returned with scores of 1 and 10 in the Nagpur Test, while he managed only 15 runs in the first innings of the Delhi Test. A concussion ruled him out midway through the Delhi Test, with Matt Renshaw replacing him in the playing XI.

Reports even claimed that a bouncer from Mohammed Siraj hurt Warner's elbow badly. He remains doubtful for the third Test as well.

The third Test of the ongoing series is scheduled to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, starting on Wednesday, March 1. It will be interesting to see if Australia can script a comeback after a couple of embarrassing defeats.

