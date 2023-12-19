DC Squad 2024: Complete Delhi Capitals Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

Delhi Capitals (DC) had an interesting IPL 2024 auction, to say the least. They signed nine players for a combined price of ₹19.05 crore, meaning they had ₹9.90 crore remaining in their purse.

DC started well by picking the in-form English middle-order batter Harry Brook at ₹4 crore, double his base price, from the first set itself. Brook gave them some much-needed backbone to their middle order which struggled in IPL 2023.

Soon after, they acquired the services of South African wicketkeeper-batter Tristan Stubbs for the base price of ₹50 lakh. The right-handed batter is an explosive hitter of the ball and can singlehandedly finish games well on his day. That's another area where the team struggled in Rishabh Pant's absence.

DC's further big bids failed for a few players and the owners had to wait till uncapped players came up for their next signing. Finally, former SunRisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper Ricky Bhui became the team's third signing.

DC then added a fourth wicketkeeper, 18-year-old Jharkhand boy Kumar Kushagra, who also became the Pant-led team's most expensive signing for the day (₹7.20 crore). The auction managers fended off bids from Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings to get the youngster's signature.

An MS Dhoni admirer, Kushagra has done exceedingly well in age-group cricket and domestic competitions. He's largely untested in T20s but has a good List-A record, with an ability to hit the ball long while also playing savior-like knocks in the middle order. He attended multiple trials with the team and was impressive.

The franchise also needed fast bowlers from the auction but, interestingly, didn't try much for popular picks like Kartik Tyagi. Instead, Jammu and Kashmir's talented pacer Rasikh Dar Salam became the next one to go to the capital for ₹20 lakh.

After all these signings, the team had most of its purse untouched. So the owners went on a spending spree in the second half of the auction.

DC got Australian seamer Jhye Richardson for ₹5 crore, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023's Player of the Tournament, pacer Sumit Kumar, for ₹1 crore, West Indies ODI captain Shai Hope for ₹75 lakh, and UP all-rounder Swastik Chikara for ₹20 lakh.

DC full squad for IPL 2024

Harry Brook (new), Kumar Kushagra (new), Jhye Richardson (new), Sumit Kumar (new), Shai Hope (new), Swastik Chikara (new), Tristan Stubbs (new), Ricky Bhui (new), Rasikh Dar Salam (new), Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull and Mukesh Kumar.

