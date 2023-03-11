DC vs GG memes, WPL 2023: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a thumping victory against Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 9th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Saturday (March 11) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. With three wins out of four games, DC occupy second position in the points table behind Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat first. Capitals pacer Marizanne Kapp (5/15) breathed fire with the new ball and picked up five wickets in her spell to trigger a massive collapse of Gujarat's batting line-up.

Shikha Pandey (3/26) complemented her efforts perfectly, as the Giants could only reach 105/9 after 20 overs. Kim Garth (32*) was the top performer with the bat for Gujarat Giants.

For the second match on the trot, the chasing side finished the match in a hurry and completely thrashed the opposition side. Shafali Verma (76* off 28 balls) smashed a brutal half-century at a strike rate of over 270, while Meg Lanning (21*) played second fiddle as DC cruised towards victory (107/0) in just 7.1 overs.

Gujarat Giants captain Sneh Rana reflected on the heavy loss during the post-match presentation, saying:

"It's completely okay. The girls did the best they could do. It wasn't our day so that's fine. It was a bit skiddy and the bowlers missed their line of course. (On the decision at the toss) I feel it was a good decision because the ball was coming quite well onto the bat. It was nice to bat on. (On her finger injury) It is fine, I hope it gets better. (On Shafali's innings) I think she was fantastic tonight. All those shots were incredible."

DC vs GG WPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the one-sided encounter between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants on Saturday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Asheesh @Asheesh00007

#WPL2023 #DCvsGG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Please Stop these one sided matches in WPL. I am tired of seeing these one sided games daily. Please Stop these one sided matches in WPL. I am tired of seeing these one sided games daily.#WPL2023 #DCvsGG twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/efdKZuWwUx

Ash @Ashsay_



Even WPL > PSL @ArfaSays_ IPL is on a different levelEven WPL > PSL @ArfaSays_ IPL is on a different level Even WPL > PSL https://t.co/dpjmC9m5Wp

Gyaani Foofa @GyaaniFoofa

Single handedly destroying Gujarat Giants 🥵



#GGvDC #WPL Amazing bowling by Marizanne KappSingle handedly destroying Gujarat Giants 🥵 Amazing bowling by Marizanne Kapp 🔥Single handedly destroying Gujarat Giants 🥵#GGvDC #WPL https://t.co/4ozYi0mxJc

