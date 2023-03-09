DC vs MI weather update: DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai weather report for WPL 2023 Match 7

An uninterrupted game of cricket awaits fans when the Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, March 9.

Both teams are still undefeated in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 and the winner of this match will strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

MI have been rampant so far in WPL 2023, winning two out of two. They thrashed Gujarat Giants (GG) by 143 runs in the tournament opener before humbling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets.

Hayley Matthews and Nat Scriver Brunt have been in excellent form with the bat and so has skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. Saika Ishaque has led Mumbai with the ball alongside English pacer Izzy Wong. MI will hope to keep the momentum going against the Delhi Capitals, who are still undefeated in WPL 2023.

Meg Lanning has led the team from the front and is the Orange Cap holder. Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, and Jemimah Rodrigues have also chipped in with useful contributions. Jess Jonassen will lead DC's bowling unit along with Shikha Pandey, Tara Norris, and Radha Yadav.

Navi Mumbai Weather - DY Patil Sports Complex weather report on March 9 - No rain predicted

There will be no rain breaks during the sixth WPL 2023 game between DC and MI at the DY Patil Sports Complex in Navi Mumbai. According to accuweather.com, there is no chance of precipitation at all.

Temperatures, meanwhile, will hover between 29 and 32 degrees Celsius, while humidity will be around 30 percent approximately.

DC vs MI Squads

Delhi Capitals Women: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Laura Harris, Jasia Akhtar, Minnu Mani, Aparna Mondal, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Sneha Deepthi.

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Priyanka Bala, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav, Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, and Chloe Tryon.

Also Read: IND vs AUS weather update: Ahmedabad weather report for Mar 9-13 for 4th India vs Australia Test

Get IND vs AUS Live Score updates for 4th Test. Follow Sportskeeda for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes