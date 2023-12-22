Dean Elgar announces retirement from Test cricket after India series

South Africa's senior opening batter Dean Elgar has announced he'll retire from Test cricket after the upcoming two-match home Test series against India.

Elgar made his Test debut in 2012 and has seen various highs and lows of South African cricket, playing several memorable knocks in the process. Known for his attrition at the top of the order with an ability to change the gears once set, the left-handed batter has 5,146 runs from 84 Tests, including 13 centuries and 23 fifties with a best score of 199 against Bangladesh in 2017.

"Playing the game of cricket has always been a dream of mine but having the opportunity to represent your country is the ultimate! Having had the privilege to do it for 12 years internationally is simply beyond my wildest dreams. It has been an incredible journey that I have been fortunate enough to have," he said.

"As they say, 'all good things come to an end, and the Indian home series will be my last, as I have made the decision to retire from our beautiful game. A game that has given me so much. The Cape Town Test will be my last. My favourite stadium in the world. A place I scored my first Test run against New Zealand and hopefully my last too," Elgar added.

Elgar thanked his parents and his brother for being his “biggest fans” with their support. He also expressed his gratitude to his partner, Nicole, his friends, sponsors, teams, Cricket South Africa (CSA), and finally all his fans.

“Dean Elgar has always given everything for his country” - CSA director

CSA’s director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe said Elgar represented a “rare” brand of cricket different from the current T20 era of aggression and big-hitting.

“Dean Elgar represents a rare brand of cricketer in an age where everything is about innovation and power-hitting. He is a real old-school cricketer that can dig in, absorb, and fight. I have no doubt the game will dearly miss him," Nkwe said.

"He has always given everything for his country and never showed any fear, no matter the opposition. He was always there to take on the challenge, leading as captain when the country needed him most. Thank you Dean for all the memories,” he added.

The two South Africa-India Tests will be played at Centurion (December 26-30) and Newlands (January 3-7).

