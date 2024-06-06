"Dear RCB, Please don't retain Glenn Maxwell next year" - Top 10 funny memes from Australia vs Oman 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Australia registered a comfortable 39-run victory against Oman in their opening match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Wednesday (June 5). Oman performed decently and fought hard in all departments, but a couple of mistakes at crucial moments cost them dearly.

Oman captain Aqib Ilyas won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest. Australia got off to a sedate start and were reduced to 50/3 in 8.3 overs. Glenn Maxwell's poor batting form from IPL continued as he departed for a golden duck.

Opener David Warner (56) and Marcus Stoinis then put on a match-defining partnership of 102 runs for the fourth wicket to put Australia on course to reach a respectable total. Warner anchored the innings while Stoinis played aggressively and ended up with a magnificent knock of 67 (36) in testing conditions. Due to their contributions, the Aussie side reached 164/5 in 20 overs.

Stoinis was the protagonist for Australia with the ball as well, as he bowled a wonderful spell of 3-0-19-3 to help them restrict Oman to 125/9 in 20 overs. Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, and Nathan Ellis supported him by scalping two wickets apiece.

The T20 World Cup match between Australia and Oman provided great entertainment to the fans. They reacted by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"It was just about that one catch that we dropped" - Oman captain Aqib Ilyas after loss vs Australia in 2024 T20 World Cup

At the post-match presentation, Oman captain Aqib Ilyas reflected on the loss, saying:

"The tournament is set up really good. The super-over came after so long and we tried to defend it and here, against Australia we did well too. Like I said earlier, our bowlers could do well with spin against them. It was just about that one catch that we dropped which led to the big over. We respect them but when you come here no one is bigger than anyone else."

On the learnings for this team from the match and areas of improvement for their next match, he continued:

"Our spinners did well, the fast bowlers did well too. We need to work on our batting. We are here because we have chased the big scores. Scotland is a team we have played against. We'll be more positive against them. If we score more runs in the powerplay, we can even win in six overs. The first six overs would be very important."

Pakistan will square off against the United States in the next match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday (June 6) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

