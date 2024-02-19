"Dedication truly pays dividends" - Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts to his double hundred in 3rd IND vs ENG Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal had another excellent outing in the third Test against England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. After getting out early in the first innings, Jaiswal made up for it with a magnificent double century in the second essay to set up India's massive 434-run victory.

Since making his debut in Tests last year, Jaiswal has made the opener's spot his own. He averages 71.75 in seven Tests, having already scored two double-centuries this series.

Jaiswal is also the highest run-scorer in the ongoing five-match Test series against England with 545 runs at an astronomical average of 109. His strike rate of 81.1 is also noteworthy.

A day after beating England in the third Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal took to social media to express his gratitude for the support he received.

"A double century and a sensational win against England!" Jaiswal wrote. "Dedication truly pays dividends, yet it's moments like these that truly validate the effort. Immensely thankful for the support and the team spirit that paved the way to success. 🤍🙏🏼😇."

Jaiswal's unbeaten 214 in the second innings helped India set up a 556-run target for England. Ben Stokes and company could only manage 122 runs, as the hosts secured a record-breaking 434-run victory. With the win, they also took a 2-1 lead in the series with two matches remaining.

"In India, when grow up, you work really hard for each and everything" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on mantra for big scores

Yashasvi Jaiswal's penchant for playing big knocks is well-documented. Explaining the reason behind his hunger for runs, the youngster explained that it came from the challenges he faced while growing up in India.

"In India, when grow up, you work really hard for each and everything" Jaiswal told the host broadcaster on Sunday. "Even when getting the bus you have to work really hard to get the bus."

"You have to work really hard to get to the train and auto [rickshaw] and everything and I have done that since my childhood and I know how important every innings is and that's why I really work hard in my [practice] sessions and every innings counts for me and for my team that is my biggest motivation to play for my country and I just make sure that whenever I'm there I need to give my 100 percent and then enjoy," he added.

India will take on England in the fourth Test in Ranchi from Friday, February 23, onwards.

