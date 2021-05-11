Deep Dasgupta picks India's two captaincy candidates for Sri Lanka limited-overs series

Deep Dasgupta believes Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be strong contenders to lead India in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which is set to take place in July.

Team India are likely to play the Sri Lanka series with a much-changed side. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other senior pros will be in England preparing for a grueling 5-match Test series against the hosts.

Speaking of possible captaincy options for the 3-match ODI and 3-match T20I series versus Sri Lanka, Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today:

"Obviously, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul are not available. The senior-most player available in that side is Shikhar, so Shikhar (captaincy option) I guess. One of the questions was 'who do I see captaining the side?', I mentioned Shikhar, let's not forget, if Bhuvneshwar is fit and ready to play, he is a good captain candidate as well for that series."

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan have been overlooked from the 24-man squad picked for the World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England. While Dhawan's omission was expected, Kumar's exclusion did raise a few eyebrows.

Not surprised by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence from the Indian team for England tour: Deep Dasgupta

Deep Dasgupta believes injury and fitness concerns have cost Bhuvneshwar Kumar a place in the Test side. The bowler made a strong comeback in the limited-overs home series against England earlier this year.

However, Kumar had to miss a few games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the suspended IPL due to a thigh strain.

"I am not surprised (Kumar's omission from Test squad). They have already got 6 fast bowlers (for the England tour). I understand that those conditions might help Bhuvneshwar but he has not played red-ball cricket for 2 to 2 and half years. And he has struggled with his fitness post 2018," the former India wicketkeeper said.

"You don't know whether his body will take playing 5-day cricket. As a bowler, if you're playing, you might have to bowl 20 overs a day and come back the next day as well. I don't know whether you want to take that chance."

With India likely to pick a relatively inexperienced squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, Deep Dasgupta highlighted that having an experienced candidate like Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be an asset to the side.

Tough fight last night, but what a fantastic win for us. Winning the match and the series, splendid feeling. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5qgu2wg7QK — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) March 29, 2021