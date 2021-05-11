Create
Deep Dasgupta picks India's two captaincy candidates for Sri Lanka limited-overs series

Shikhar Dhawan can lead India against Sri Lanka, according to Deep Dasgupta
Ayush Chaurasia
ANALYST
Modified 28 min ago
News

Deep Dasgupta believes Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be strong contenders to lead India in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, which is set to take place in July.

Team India are likely to play the Sri Lanka series with a much-changed side. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and other senior pros will be in England preparing for a grueling 5-match Test series against the hosts.

Speaking of possible captaincy options for the 3-match ODI and 3-match T20I series versus Sri Lanka, Deep Dasgupta told Sports Today:

"Obviously, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul are not available. The senior-most player available in that side is Shikhar, so Shikhar (captaincy option) I guess. One of the questions was 'who do I see captaining the side?', I mentioned Shikhar, let's not forget, if Bhuvneshwar is fit and ready to play, he is a good captain candidate as well for that series."

Both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan have been overlooked from the 24-man squad picked for the World Test Championship final and the five-match Test series against England. While Dhawan's omission was expected, Kumar's exclusion did raise a few eyebrows.

Not surprised by Bhuvneshwar Kumar's absence from the Indian team for England tour: Deep Dasgupta

Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Deep Dasgupta believes injury and fitness concerns have cost Bhuvneshwar Kumar a place in the Test side. The bowler made a strong comeback in the limited-overs home series against England earlier this year.

However, Kumar had to miss a few games for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the suspended IPL due to a thigh strain.

"I am not surprised (Kumar's omission from Test squad). They have already got 6 fast bowlers (for the England tour). I understand that those conditions might help Bhuvneshwar but he has not played red-ball cricket for 2 to 2 and half years. And he has struggled with his fitness post 2018," the former India wicketkeeper said.
"You don't know whether his body will take playing 5-day cricket. As a bowler, if you're playing, you might have to bowl 20 overs a day and come back the next day as well. I don't know whether you want to take that chance."

With India likely to pick a relatively inexperienced squad for the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, Deep Dasgupta highlighted that having an experienced candidate like Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be an asset to the side.

Published 28 min ago
India vs Sri Lanka 2020 Sri Lanka Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Bhuvneshwar Kumar
