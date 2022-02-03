Deepak Hooda flaunts his India jersey after maiden call-up for West Indies series

Deepak Hooda has earned his maiden India call-up for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies, starting February 6 (Sunday) in Ahmedabad.

As India's middle-order conundrum continues, the selectors have drafted Hooda in to solidify it. An experienced customer, the 26-year-old all-rounder can clear the boundary consistently at the death and also provide some handy overs with his gentle off-breaks.

Ahead of the series, Deepak Hooda flaunted his new jersey in a social media post. Sharing a couple of photos, the Baroda-born cricketer added a blue-coloured heart-shaped emoji.

Hooda comes into the side on the back of mixed outings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Playing for Rajasthan after shifting base from Baroda after a fallout with Krunal Pandya and management, he scored 198 runs in six games, including a century against Karnataka.

However, he is a seasoned customer in the domestic circuit, having scored 2257 runs at an average of 38.25 in the 74 List A matches.

"I am ready to bat at any position" - Deepak Hooda ahead of 1st ODI vs WI

As he auditions for a middle-order role, the youngster has asserted that he is flexible enough to bat anywhere in the order to showcase his true potential.

During an interaction with India News, Hooda stated:

"I am ready to bat at any position and I believe being a batter, you should be ready to bat at any position. I go with that mindset. The number does not matter when you are playing for the country, how you contribute for the country matters."

In addition to batting, he will be expected to chip in with a few overs in the middle overs where India lost control against South Africa. Hooda said he was ready to make handy contributions with the ball as well.

He continued:

"I am an all-rounder only, it is not a new thing for me. I am playing as an all-rounder from under-19 itself. But yes, the situations did not come at times where I could have got the chance to bowl but I consider myself a utility player and a good all-rounder."

The three ODIs are scheduled for February 6, 9 and 11 before the contingent move to Kolkata for the T20 Internationals.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar