"Definitely it can be second to IPL" - Sam Curran on The Hundred

England all-rounder Sam Curran feels The Hundred has all the makings to be the second-best tournament after the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-arm seamer reckons players and fans are used to this format now, attaining the stability it requires.

The first edition of the tournament was held in 2021 with 64 matches taking place, 32 each for men and women. Oval Invincibles clinched the women's title, while Southern Brave won the men's crown.

Curran observed the enormous support they have received this year and that the talent at their disposal should propel them to greater heights. He told The Telegraph:

"I think the players are more used to the format and teams have been pretty stable over the three years so they are familiar faces to the fans. Good crowds, good pitches, lots of close games, we have had fantastic support. England is a great place to play cricket with all the big grounds and definitely it can be second to IPL. All the domestic talent we have should make us achieve that anyway."

Earlier this month, Sky Sports reported that the opening match between Trent Rockets and Southern Brave registered an 82 percent increase in viewership for the men's game and a six percent enhancement for women's.

"We see a lot of kids wearing the shirts" - Sam Curran

Sam Curran. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The 25-year-old also claimed that the timing of the matches has been equally critical in drawing crowds, making it convenient for kids to watch it. He elaborated:

"The timing of it in the school holidays was designed to encourage a new audience and there are a lot of kids at matches, which has been nice. The support in the third season, is been noticeable, that the fans now have teams they want to back and have familiarity with the format as well. We see a lot of kids wearing the shirts and waiting after the game to get autographs and caps and that kind of stuff. It is about inspiring those people to one day play in these grounds."

Curran will be seen in England colours during the upcoming limited-overs series against New Zealand at home.