"Definitely on course to bowl in the first Test" - Ben Stokes on Ashes

England Test captain Ben Stokes has said that he is on course to bowl in the first Ashes Test match against Australia later this month.

Stokes has been battling a long-standing left knee injury that forced him to be on the bench for most of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) victorious IPL 2023 campaign. He rolled his arm for just one over in his two-match stint with CSK in IPL 2023.

Stokes also did not bowl in England's emphatic 10-wicket win against Ireland at Lord's. The 32-year-old became the first captain in the history of Test cricket to preside with a win without batting, bowling, or keeping the wickets.

However, he has brushed off concerns over his availability as a bowling option in the Ashes.

Speaking to BBC Test Match Special after England's commanding win over Ireland, Stokes stated that he would be bowling in the Ashes opener in Birmingham. The star England all-rounder said:

"Bowling in the warm-up (before Ireland Test) was a first step. I'm happy, so I'll keep building it up before Edgbaston. I am definitely on course to bowl in the first Test."

Ben Stokes gets past injury scare in Ireland Test

During Day 3 of the England-Ireland Test, Ben Stokes had an injury scare when he hobbled after landing awkwardly while taking the catch at short fine leg to dismiss Ireland's Curtis Campher.

Stokes continued to field despite experiencing some pain. Speaking about the unpleasant moment on the field, he said:

"It was never my intention to bowl in this game. I landed awkwardly when I took that catch and twisted in a strange way, but it was fine."

England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday, June 3, announced a 16-member squad for the first two Ashes Tests against Australia. The first Test is set to get underway on June 16.

