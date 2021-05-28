"Definitely been a few dreams about it so far"- New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra on prospect of Test debut at Lord's

Kiwi rising star Rachin Ravindra is in with a chance to make his Test debut for New Zealand when the Blackcaps take on England at Lord's on June 2. The young batsman admitted that he dreams of playing at Lord's and receiving a standing ovation from members while stepping onto the field.

The Wellington-born youngster has made headway in first-class cricket and was rewarded with a call-up to the national team for the two Tests against England and the upcoming World Test Championship final versus India.

Rachin Ravindra, who is just 21-years-old, realizes there is tough competition for places. However, he is more than happy to be around the group even if he doesn't get a chance to make his Test debut at the iconic venue.

"Always been a dream to play at Lord's. Greats who have scored runs, looking at the honors board and watching cricket growing up, it's always been a dream to play at Lord's. Even though I might not get an opportunity but being in and around the group for the Test match is incredible," Rachin Ravindra said in an interview with Spark Sport.

Rachin Ravindra has settled into life in the @BLACKCAPS camp with ease, despite his 'rookie status' 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/N7dHdYS1Hj — ICC (@ICC) May 20, 2021

The youngster also admitted he had a few dreams of walking into the hallowed grounds of Lord's with members clapping around him.

"Definitely been a few dreams about it so far (receiving a clap from the members while going into the field). But no point getting too ahead of myself. Taking it day by day," said Rachin Ravindra.

"The man is class; he is in pretty good form"- Tom Blundell on Rachin Ravindra

Lunch. Rachin Ravindra 60* (101 balls) and Henry Nicholls 14* (24 balls) head off with the Williamson XI 92/1. Here’s what @TomBlundellNZ made of proceedings in the first session from behind the stumps 🏏 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/9oqlXP0jF1 — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 28, 2021

The Kiwis are currently playing an intra-match game in preparation for the first Test against England. Rachin Ravindra has certainly put his name ahead for selection by scoring a well-compiled half-century, and the left-hander is still in the middle for Williamson's XI.

Tom Blundell, who has played 10 Tests for the Blackcaps, was all praise for the southpaw.

"He's pretty good, the man is class. Some of those cover drives are pretty nice to watch. He showed pretty good temperament throughout. Looks like he is in pretty good form," Blundell said.

The New Zealand team has earmarked Rachin Ravindra as a talent to watch out for, and the Indian origin player has long been seen as a prodigy. The batsman already has three first-class centuries and 9 fifties in 26 games. Rachin is also a capable left-arm orthodox spinner, claiming 49 wickets in domestic cricket across various formats.

