"Dekh rahe ho na sai baba!"- Top 10 funny memes as Indian openers Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill fail miserably in the 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Team India openers Ishan Kishan (4) and Shubman Gill (7) failed to deliver with the bat in the first T20I against New Zealand on Friday, January 27.

The Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand side batted first in the series opener at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Courtesy of half-centuries from Devon Conway (52) and Daryl Mitchell (59*), the Kiwis team scored 176/6 in the first innings.

Washington Sundar (2/22) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/20) utilized spin-friendly conditions and bowled wonderful spells. Arshdeep Singh and other seam bowlers leaked runs heavily.

In reply, Team India did get the desired start. Michael Bracewell squared up Ishan Kishan in the second over and cleaned him up to give New Zealand an early breakthrough. Jacob Duffy then castled out Rahul Tripathi for a six-ball duck.

Shubman Gill could not carry his scintillating ODI form into this series. He also departed in the fourth over after horribly mistiming a pull shot.

In a tricky chase of 177, the top-order collapse left India reeling at 15/3 in 3.1 overs. The hosts eventually lost the match by 21 runs. Washington Sundar (50) and Suryakumar Yadav (47) were the only batters who looked in control during the second innings.

Indian cricket fans were not pleased with the performance of Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill in the first T20I. They pointed to Kishan's dismal performances over the last 10 T20I games. Fans took to social media and trolled the duo by sharing hilarious memes.

"We're a young group, we make mistakes but we need to learn from them"- Team India captain Hardik Pandya

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Hardik Pandya reflected on the loss and opened up that they conceded far too many runs in the first innings. He reckoned that his young side would hopefully learn from such missteps and enhance their performances on the go. Hardik Pandya said:

"In the hindsight, the wicket wasn't 170+, it was 25 runs more than par was. We're a young group, we make mistakes but we need to learn from them, that's how we're looking at it as well."

On the Ranchi pitch, Pandya added:

"No one even thought the wicket would play like that, New Zealand clearly played better cricket and they are the deserved winners. The ball was turning more with the new ball than the old one, caught by surprise by the bounce and turn, we pulled things back actually. We were in the game when I and Surya were batting and how Sundar batted in the end."

India and New Zealand will face off in the second ODI on Sunday, January 29, in Lucknow.

