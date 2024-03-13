Delhi Capitals' Harry Brook pulls out of IPL 2024: Reports

Harry Brook has pulled out of IPL 2024 due to personal reasons, according to Cricbuzz. It is a massive blow to Delhi Capitals who signed him for ₹ 4 crore in the IPL 2024 auction and were likely to use him as one of their four overseas stars.

The hard-hitting Englishman hasn't played much competitive cricket this year. Earlier, he had withdrawn from England's recently concluded five-Test series against India which the visitors lost 4-1. At the time, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had put forward a request to respect his privacy.

"The Brook family respectfully requests privacy during this time. In light of this, the ECB and the family kindly request the media and the public to respect their wish for privacy and refrain from intruding on their private space," the ECB said in January.

The Capitals are reportedly looking for a replacement and could find one in the pool of stars that went unsold in the auction: Steve Smith, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Jamieson, and Kusal Mendis to name a few.

Harry Brook is the second Englishman to skip IPL 2024

Earlier, another Englishman, Jason Roy pulled out of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)'s campaign. In a statement, he explained that he wanted to take a break from relentless cricket this year and spend some time with his family.

"After much consideration, I have made the tough decision to miss this year's IPL," he said in a statement to KKR. "Having been away since the start of January I need to get back to my family and have a refresh before a very busy year ahead. I will be supporting my friends and teammates at KKR throughout the tournament and wish them the best of luck."

KKR have named wicketkeeper-batter Phil Salt as a replacement from the unsold list in the auction.