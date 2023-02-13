Delhi Capitals buy Jemimah Rodrigues for INR 2.20 crore in WPL Auction 2023

Indian women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues was sold to Delhi Capitals at the 2023 Women's Premier League auction (WPL Auction) on Monday, February 13, conducted at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

The talented Indian batter, who set her base price at INR 50 lakh in the auction, was among the list of marquee players to go under the hammer in the first session.

The 22-year-old fetched initial bids from UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals, and both franchises soon became involved in an intense bidding war for the youngster. UP went out of contention when the bidding went up to INR 1.80 crore.

However, the path for Delhi Capitals wasn't clear as the Mumbai Indians served an immediate challenge to acquire the services of the Indian batter. The two teams bid with zeal to take Jemimah's price value above INR 2 crore and Delhi had the final say in the contest.

The franchise, jointly owned by JSW Group and GMR Group, was fruitful in purchasing Jemimah Rodrigues for a sum of INR 2.20 crore.

Jemimah Rodrigues doubles her joy

It was a cherry-on-the-cake moment for Jemimah Rodrigues to get picked by Delhi Capitals for a substantial amount just a day after guiding India to a thrilling win against Pakistan in the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup in Cape Town.

Rodrigues has amassed 1628 runs in 66 T20 International innings at 30.71 and 113.44 with 10 fifty-plus scores to her name. At a young age, she got the opportunity to participate in overseas leagues for her sheer brilliance with the bat.

She represented both the Melbourne outfit - Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades - in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). Rodrigues also played for the Northern Superchargers in the Hundred.

She finished as the second-highest run-getter in the inaugural season of the Hundred in 2021 with 249 runs in seven innings, with her best score being 92 not out against Welsh Fire.

