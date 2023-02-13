The Delhi Capitals (DC) assembled an 18-member squad at the inaugural WPL Auction 2023 on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. The franchise was largely passive and subdued initially during the marquee list but acquired some top-class players as the auction progressed.

Their first acquisition came in the form of ace Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who recently played a match-winning knock for the country in their win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa. She was roped in for a price of ₹2.2 crore.

The franchise showed its intent with key signings in the form of Australian skipper Meg Lanning and immensely talented youngster Shafali Varma soon after.

After forging the core, which cost more than a third of their auction purse, DC focused on adding more quality to the side for balance. Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey were the next names to join the side before they went for veteran South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp.

DC were also heavily involved in the bidding process during both rounds of the accelerated stage of the auction. They were able to win the brief bidding war for the emerging English player Alice Capsey for a sum of ₹75 lakh.

They were among the most active teams in the second round of the accelerated round of the WPL auction 2023. They brought in as many as six players to wrap up their squad. They were the second franchise to complete the full quota after UP Warriorz.

Players bought by DC with prices in WPL Auction 2023

1. Jemimah Rodrigues (₹2.2 crore)

2. Meg Lanning (₹1.1 crore)

3. Shafali Varma (₹2 crore)

4. Radha Yadav (₹40 lakh)

5. Shikha Pandey (₹60 lakh)

6. Marizanne Kapp (₹1.50 crore)

7. Titas Sadu (₹25 lakh)

8. Alice Capsey (₹75 lakhs)

9. Tara Norris (₹10 lakhs)

10.Laura Harris (₹45 lakh)

11. Minnu Mani (₹30 lakh)

12. Tania Bhatia (₹30 lakh)

13. Poonam Yadav (₹30 lakh)

14. Jess Jonassen (₹50 lakh)

15. Sneha Deepthi (₹30 lakh)

16. Arundathi Reddy (₹30 lakh)

17. Aparna Mondal (₹10 lakh)

18. Jasia Akhtar (₹20 lakh)

Are Delhi Capitals among the strongest franchises in the WPL on the basis of the players they have picked at the WPL Auction 2023? Let us know what you think.

