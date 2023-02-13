List of players sold at WPL Auction 2023

History was made after the inaugural WPL Auction 2023 was conducted successfully on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. All five franchises battled it out to acquire the services of their desired set of players and assembled their unit for the upcoming inaugural edition of the tournament.

The auction began on the highest of notes, in the form of an intense bidding war between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the services of Smriti Mandhana.

The winning bid of ₹3.4 crore was eventually made by RCB and the ace batter eventually ended up as the most expensive acquisition at the WPL Auction 2023.

England's Nat Sciver garnered the highest amount in terms of overseas players. MI made a bid of ₹3.4 crore to rope her in.

The majority of the franchises understandably spent the bulk of their auction purses in the initial stages of the auction itself. The sides then slowly built their squad as the auction progressed and applied the finishing touches during the accelerated round, where each franchise was asked to submit 15 players each.

Another subsequent second and third accelerated rounds were conducted where seven players were asked to be submitted by each team.

WPL 2023 Auction Sold Players List With Prices

Here’s a team-wise break-up of players purchased by each franchise at the WPL Auction 2023 in Mumbai.

Delhi Capitals (DC) WPL Auction 2023 players list

Jemimah Rodrigues (₹2.2 crore), Meg Lanning (₹1.1 crore), Shafali Varma (₹2 crore), Radha Yadav (₹40 lakh), Shikha Pandey (₹60 lakh), Marizanne Kapp (₹1.50 crore), Titas Sadu (₹25 lakh), Alice Capsey (₹75 lakh), Tara Norris (₹10 lakh), Laura Harris (₹45 lakh), Minnu Mani (₹30 lakh), Tania Bhatia (₹30 lakh), Poonam Yadav (₹30 lakh), Jess Jonassen (₹50 lakh), Sneha Deepthi (₹30 lakh), Arundathi Reddy (₹30 lakh), Aparna Mondal (₹10 lakh), Jasia Akhtar (₹20 lakh)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) WPL Auction 2023 players list

Smriti Mandhana (₹3.4 crore), Sophia Devine (₹50 lakh), Ellyse Perry (₹1.7 crore), Renuka Singh (₹1.5 crore), Richa Ghosh (₹1.9 crore), Erin Burns (30 lakh), Disha Kasat (₹10 lakh), Indrani Roy (₹10 lakh), Shreyanka Patil (₹10 lakh), Kanika Ahuja (₹35 lakh), Saika Ishaque (₹10 lakh), Asha Shobana (₹10 lakh), Heather Knight (₹40 lakh), Dane van Niekerk (₹30 lakh), Preeti Bose (₹30 lakh), Poonam Khemnar (₹10 lakh), Megan Schutt (₹40 lakh), Sahana Pawar (₹10 lakh)

Mumbai Indians (MI) WPL Auction 2023 players list

Harmanpreet Kaur (₹1.8 crore), Nat Sciver (₹3.2 crore), Amelia Kerr (₹1 crore), Pooja Vastakar (₹1.9 Crore), Yastika Bhatia (₹1.5 crore), Heather Graham (₹30 lakh), Isabelle Wong (₹30 lakh), Amanjot Kaur (₹50 lakh), Dhara Gujjar (₹10 lakh), Hayley Matthews (₹40 lakh), Chloe Tyron (₹30 lakh), Humaaira Kaazi (₹10 lakh), Priyanka Bala (₹20 lakh), Sonam Yadav (₹10 lakh), Jintimani Kalita (₹10 lakh), Neelam Bisht (₹10 lakh).

UP Warriorz WPL Auction 2023 players list

Sophie Ecclestone (₹1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (₹2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (₹1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (₹1 crore), Alyssa Healy (₹70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (₹55 lakh), Rajashwari Gayakwad (₹40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (₹10 lakh), S. Yashasri (₹10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (₹30 lakh), Grace Harris (₹75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (₹1.40 crore), Lauren Bell (₹30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (₹10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (₹40 lakh), Simran Shaikh (₹10 lakh).

Gujarat Giants WPL Auction 2023 players list

Ashleigh Gardner (₹3.2 crore), Beth Mooney(₹2 crore), Sophia Dunkley (₹60 lakh), Annabel Sutherland (₹70 lakh), Harleen Deol (₹40 lakh), Deandra Dottin (₹60 lakh), Sneh Rana (₹75 lakh), Sabbineni Meghana (₹30 lakh), Georgia Wareham (₹75 lakh), Mansi Joshi (₹30 lakh) , Dayalan Hemalatha (₹30 lakh), Monica Patel (₹30 lakh), Tanuja Kanwer (₹50 lakh), Sushma Verma (₹60 lakh), Hurley Gala (₹10 lakh), Ashwini Kumari (₹35 lakh), Parunika Sisodia (₹10 lakh), Shabnam Shakil (₹10 lakh)

Who do you think assembled the best squad at the WPL auction 2023? Let us know what you think.

