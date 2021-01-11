Delhi, Saurashtra off to winning starts on Day 2 of 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Ranji champions Saurashtra kicked off their 2021 domestic season with a three-wicket win over Services on Day 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. However, Shikhar Dhawan’s Delhi won the big-ticket match against Mumbai, handing the Suryakumar Yadav-led side a comprehensive 76-run defeat.

Playing on home soil, Mumbai bore Nitish Rana's onslaught (74 off 37) and Himmat Singh (53 off 32), as the duo powered Delhi to 206 for 4. In reply, Shivam Dube top-scored with a 42-ball 63, but comeback man Ishant Sharma (2 for 16) and Pradeep Sangwan (3 for 20) ensured the 41-time Ranji winners crumbled for 130.

In the Elite Group D contest in Indore, Services rode G Rahul Singh’s unbeaten 76 off 40 balls to reach 163 for 4. A concerted effort from Saurashtra’s batsmen then saw them eke out a victory with five balls remaining.

The other Elite Group E match in Mumbai saw Haryana’s bowlers – led by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal – restrict Andhra Pradesh to 107 for 6 before their batsmen romped to a six-wicket win.

Two-time Ranji winners Rajasthan also got off to a winning start in Elite Group D. Deepak and Rahul Chahar took three wickets apiece to bundle out Vidarbha for 104, before all-rounder Arjit Gupta smashed an unbeaten 23-ball 41 to take his side home with three wickets remaining.

Four Plate matches were scheduled on Monday (January 11) in Chennai, but one of them got washed out, and two others had overs reduced due to rain. The only full match saw Bihar emerge winners by 18 runs against Arunachal Pradesh.

While Sikkim and Manipur got off to rollicking starts with 10-wicket and six-wicket wins against Mizoram and Meghalaya, respectively, Nagaland and Chandigarh shared points without a ball being bowled.

*Note: Kerala v Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh v Goa are scheduled at 7 PM IST.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Day 2 brief scorecards

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mumbai v Delhi, Elite Group E in Mumbai

Delhi 206/4 (Nitish Rana 74, Himmat Singh 53, Shams Mulani 2/43, Kruthik Hanagavadi 1/39) beat Mumbai 130 in 18.1 overs (Shivam Dube 63, Sarfaraz Khan 15, Pradeep Sangwan 3/20, Ishant Sharma 2/16) by 76 runs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Services v Saurashtra, Elite Group D in Indore

Services 163/4 (G Rahul 76, Ravi Chauhan 33, Chetan Sakariya 1/19, Jaydev Unadkat 1/31) lost to Saurashtra 166 for 7 in 19.1 overs (Chirag Jani 34*, Arpit Vasavada 34, Varun Choudhary 3/39, Pulkit Narang 2/29) by 3 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Andhra Pradesh v Haryana, Elite Group E in Mumbai

Andhra Pradesh 107/6 (Ricky Bhui 39, Srikar Bharat 23, Jayant Yadav 2/13, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/21) lost to Haryana 108/4 in 15.5 overs (Chaitanya 42, Shivam Chauhan 35, Cheepurapalli Stephen 1/13, Girinath Reddy 1/13) by 6 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Vidarbha v Rajasthan, Elite Group D in Indore

Vidarbha 104 in 19.3 overs (Siddhesh Wath 31, Nachiket Bhute 10, Deepak Chahar 3/10, Rahul Chahar 3/27) lost to Rajasthan 106/7 in 14.3 overs (Arjit Gupta 41*, Ankit Lamba, Darshan Nalkande 4/20, Akshay Wakhare 3/33) by 3 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Bihar v Arunachal Pradesh, Plate in Chennai

Bihar 122 (MD Rahmatullah 24, Sakibul Gani 21, Manav Patil 4/20, Rakesh Kumar 1/16) beat Arunachal Pradesh 104/9 (Nazeeb Saiyed 23, Kumar Nyompu 23, Ashutosh Aman 3/17, Sachin Kumar 3/22) by 18 runs.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Meghalaya v Manipur, Plate in Chennai

Match reduced to 13 overs per side due to wet outfield.

Meghalaya 62 (Dwaraka Ravi Teja 35, Bishworjit Konthoujam 2/7, Rex Singh 2/7) lost to Manipur 66/4 in 12.1 overs (Kshetrimayum Narisingh 33*, Nitesh Sedai 24*, Dippu Sangma 1/13) by 6 wickets.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Mizoram v Sikkim, Plate in Chennai

Match reduced to 5 over per side due to wet outfield.

Mizoram 47/3 (KB Pawan 27, Anureet Singh 1/9, Varun Sood 1/16) lost to Sikkim 50/0 in 3.4 overs (Anureet Singh 28*, Varun Sood 21*) by 10 wickets.

Advertisement

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Chandigarh v Nagaland, Plate in Chennai

Match abandoned without the toss being conducted.