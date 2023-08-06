"Delighted I got another crack at a World Cup" - Alex Hales looks back on his career a day after announcing International retirement

England opener Alex Hales looked back on his career with much pride a day after announcing his retirement from international cricket. The England opener did make a few unfortunate mistakes in his career but managed to get over them. The 34-year-old wished to prolong his tenure in franchise cricket and for his domestic side, Nottinghamshire.

Hales, who debuted in 2011 for England, played 11 Tests, 70 ODIs, and 75 T20Is, scoring 5,066 runs with seven centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the Hundred game between Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix, Hales expressed his joy at having played in the 2022 T20 World Cup. This opportunity came his way after he just missed out on the 2019 ODI World Cup due to a failed drug test.

"I can look back with a lot of proudness [sic] and I am delighted I got another crack at a World Cup. There were some disappointing moments along the way… there were things I got wrong in my 20s playing for England. If I could go back in time, I would change a few things… but I don't want to dwell on them too much.

"As time goes on [those off-field things] nag away at me less and less. When it all happened, it was horrendous, but the more the clock ticks, the more you move on with your life," said Hales.

The aggressive opening batsman continued:

"There are things I would handle differently, conversations I would have and ways I would do things slightly differently that may have led to a different outcome. But I can't change that now and all that happening then has got me to where I am now. I am very proud of everything I have achieved and where I am with my cricket on and off the field," added Hales.

Hales had lost his spot as England's white-ball opener following an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in 2017. His opening spot in the team's ODI batting line-up was taken by Jonny Bairstow and the latter made it his own. He did get back in the ODI mix for the 2019 World Cup, but the failed drug test led to his exclusion again.

However, an injury to Jonny Bairstow landed the dashing opener a second opportunity to feature in the English white-ball lineup at the 2022 T20 World Cup. Hales grabbed it with both hands, scoring 212 runs at an average of 42.40 and a strike rate of 147.22.

It included a brilliant 86* off 47 deliveries in the semi-final victory against India as England won their second T20 World Cup title.

"It's rare to bow out as a sportsman on your terms" - Alex Hales

Alex Hales

Alex Hales maintained that he was at peace with his decision to retire from international cricket thanks to being able to play in the T20 World Cup for England again last year.

The 34-year-old is the first English player to score a T20I century and played in 20 T20 World Cup matches in his career, scoring 568 runs at an average of 31.55 and a strike rate of almost 140.

"I made my mind up a few weeks ago. I feel winning a World Cup is the highest of highs for me and to do that after I never thought I'd get that chance. I think it's rare to bow out as a sportsman on your terms. That was the main reason," said Hales.

The Nottingham batter added that playing without a central contract became an untenable financial position, especially at his age.

"Also being in my mid-30s now, without a central contract, it becomes difficult to play bilateral series. It becomes a financially tough decision the older you get. When you are in the twilight, it feels franchise stuff is the route I wanted to go down. It felt like the right time," concluded Hales.

Hales is part of the Trent Rockets squad in the ongoing Hundred and scored only nine runs in their opening win against the Southern Brave. Their second game against the Birmingham Phoenix was washed out without a ball being bowled.