"Der aaye, durust aaye" - Former Pakistan cricketer on BCCI's meeting on future of Indian cricket

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels the BCCI have taken the right decision to prioritize Indian cricket over the Indian Premier League (IPL). The board made some bold calls in their review meeting on Sunday, January 1, after India's poor performances in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

Reports suggest that the BCCI has decided that individuals from their selective 20-player pool 20 will be monitored closely by the NCA while working alongside IPL franchises. The move has been taken in a bid to help them minimize the injury woes within the team.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria shared his thoughts on the decision. He said:

"You have seen me on a number of channels speaking about how India have priorities IPL over international cricket and that was seen in their performances in the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup.

"Finally, in an extensive meeting in the presence of Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman and Roger Binny through video link, some tough decisions have been taken by the BCCI. Der aaye, durust aaye (Better late than never)."

Danish Kaneria on India's pool of selected players

There have also been reports that the Men in Blue will not experiment too much with their playing XI in the build-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup. The BCCI have reportedly selected 20 players for the World Cup with the hope of building team chemistry ahead of the event.

On this, Kaneria stated:

"NCA have decided to work in tandem with IPL teams to manage the workload of the players, which is really good. There are also reports that they have decide to pick players from a small pool of 20.

"While we don't know the exact names, they will be more or less the same that have played for India of late."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter Team India will be well prepared for the ODI World Cup 🤩 Team India will be well prepared for the ODI World Cup 🤩#CricketTwitter https://t.co/VWXSqbJlMC

The Men in Blue's next assignment will be an ODI series against Sri Lanka. Players selected for the same could be the ones in the scheme of things for next year's World Cup.

The only major absentees from the squad are Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah. Pant recently suffered multiple injuries following a car accident, while Bumrah is yet to fully recover from a back injury.

Squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

Poll : 0 votes