Derbyshire's county clash against Essex abandoned after unnamed player tests COVID-19 positive

Derbyshire's county championship match against Essex in Derby has been abandoned after an unnamed player from the home side tested COVID-19 positive.

The decision to abandon the Derbyshire vs. Essex clash was taken ahead of the second day’s play. After Derbyshire was rolled over for 146 in their first innings, Essex was set to resume their first innings on 86-3.

The website of Derbyshire county confirmed the development through an official statement which said:

“Following a lateral flow test on Sunday evening, conducted as part of the Club’s regular programme of self-testing, Derbyshire can confirm that one unnamed member of the playing staff has tested positive for COVID-19.”

The statement added that the player who has tested positive and other members of the Derbyshire squad, who have been identified as close contacts, have been sent into self-isolation.

“The player has immediately begun self-isolating while awaiting the result of a PCR test. As the playing squad involved in the LV= County Championship fixture against Essex at The Incora County Ground, as well as the Vitality Blast squad which travelled to Durham on Friday, could likely be considered close contacts, they too will immediately self-isolate pending the PCR test result.

“Due to the isolation protocols and impact on the available playing squad, the decision has been made in conjunction with Public Health England (PHE) and the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to abandon the fixture, with the awarding of points to be confirmed in due course. The Club remains in close contact with PHE and the ECB and will communicate further detail regarding upcoming fixtures pending additional guidance.”

Tickets purchased for the remaining days of Derbyshire-Essex fixture will be refunded

Meanwhile, fans who have purchased tickets for the remaining days of the Derbyshire-Essex game will be refunded. Derbyshire county assured that spectators do not need to contact the club for refunds.

Ryan Duckett, Chief Executive of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, stated that the club had put together a thorough testing regime and followed all safety protocols.

He, however, added that “this isolated incident highlights the fact that sport is not exempt from the pandemic.”

The development in the Derbyshire camp comes just a few days after seven members of the England ODI contingent for the Pakistan series tested positive for COVID-19.

England is currently taking on Pakistan with a completely new squad, led by Ben Stokes, announced on the eve of the ODI series. The complete original squad was sent into isolation as a safety measure.

