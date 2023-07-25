Derbyshire sign Mohammad Amir for first half of 2024 county season

Derbyshire have roped in former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir as their first overseas signing for the 2024 county season. Amir will be available only for the first half of the season for Derbyshire next year.

Mohammad Amir was one of the biggest match-winners for Pakistan. However, the left-arm fast bowler shockingly announced retirement from international cricket in 2020 after a fallout with the team management. Amir has not returned to the Pakistan team since then, but has continued to play in T20 leagues.

He is currently playing for the Durban Qalandars team in the Zim Afro T10 League. The left-arm pacer also turned up for Gloucestershire in the T20 Blast last year in England. He will switch to Derbyshire next year.

Announcing his signing, Derbyshire wrote on Twitter:

"Derbyshire have signed former Pakistan fast bowler, @iamamirofficial, as an overseas player for the first half of the 2024 season."

Amir has not played first-class cricket since May 2022. His last red-ball appearance came for Gloucestershire against Hampshire in a County Championship Division One match. The left-arm pacer scalped six wickets in that game.

"Mohammad Amir is a world-renowned fast bowler" - Mickey Arthur delighted to have former Pakistan star at Derbyshire

Derbyshire county's Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur was delighted to have Mohammad Amir in the squad for the 2024 season. In a statement released by the county, Arthur said:

"Mohammad is a world-renowned fast bowler and someone who I am delighted to bring to Derbyshire. He will lead our attack in red ball and T20 for the first half of next season and I’m so excited to see what he will produce."

Amir will play in the first half of the County Championship tournament for Derbyshire next season. He will be available for the entire Vitality T20 Blast tournament as well.